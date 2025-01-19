How to watch: Michigan vs. Nebraska in Big Ten matchup

All terrapins

The Terrapins return to the hardwood this afternoon, as Maryland looks to get back on track in a Big Ten clash with Nebraska. It's certainly welcome news that the Terps get this opportunity at home, given the tremendous road struggles we've seen from the program over the last three seasons. For Maryland, a conference win is critical toward ensuring their spot in the conference tournament and the big dance in March.

While Maryland has faced its fair share of struggles in conference play, Nebraska finds itself in the same situation, sitting at just 2-4 in the Big Ten so far. Both teams are in desperate need of a conference win, meaning we should be in for a great battle at the Xfinity Center.

Here's how to watch:

  • Where: Xfinity Center (Maryland)
  • When: Noon
  • TV: Big Ten Network

Series History:

  • Maryland is 12-4 all-time against Nebraska
  • Maryland has won six of the last seven meetings against Nebraska
  • Maryland is 7-1 all-time at home against Nebraska
  • Maryland won the last meeting on Jan 27., 2024 by a score of 73-51
