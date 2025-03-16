HOW TO WATCH: NCAA selection Sunday, tournament schedule
With the March Madness set to kick off next week, the NCAA will release the field for the 68-team bracket on Sunday.
One of the greatest sporting events in the world has finally arrived, as fans gear up for Selection Sunday of the NCAA Tournament. As usual, there is no shortage of incredible storylines and teams who are hoping to make a magical run in the greatest tournament in all of sports. But before the tournament kicks off next week, the NCAA will reveal the seeding for the 68-team bracket on Sunday.
How to watch:
- Date: Sunday, March 16th
- Time: 6 pm ET
- TV: CBS
After the field is selected, tournament play will kick off on Tuesday, March 18th with the First Four. The first round of the tournament will kick off on Thursday and Friday (March 20-21). Here's a look at the full tournament schedule:
Tournament schedule:
- First Four: March 18-19
- First Round: March 20-21
- Second Round: March 22-23
- Sweet 16: March 27-28
- Elite Eight: March 29-30
- Final Four: April 5
- NCAA Championship: April 7
