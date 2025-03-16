All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: NCAA selection Sunday, tournament schedule

With the March Madness set to kick off next week, the NCAA will release the field for the 68-team bracket on Sunday.

Chris Breiler

Ethan Morrison / The Beaver County Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the greatest sporting events in the world has finally arrived, as fans gear up for Selection Sunday of the NCAA Tournament. As usual, there is no shortage of incredible storylines and teams who are hoping to make a magical run in the greatest tournament in all of sports. But before the tournament kicks off next week, the NCAA will reveal the seeding for the 68-team bracket on Sunday.

How to watch:

  • Date: Sunday, March 16th
  • Time: 6 pm ET
  • TV: CBS

After the field is selected, tournament play will kick off on Tuesday, March 18th with the First Four. The first round of the tournament will kick off on Thursday and Friday (March 20-21). Here's a look at the full tournament schedule:

Tournament schedule:

  • First Four: March 18-19
  • First Round: March 20-21
  • Second Round: March 22-23
  • Sweet 16: March 27-28
  • Elite Eight: March 29-30
  • Final Four: April 5
  • NCAA Championship: April 7
March Madness
Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball