HOW TO WATCH: No. 18 Maryland vs Rutgers
The No. 18 Maryland Terrapins return home to the Xfinity Center this afternoon to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Maryland is looking to bounce back after a frustrating road loss to Ohio State on Thursday, where they squandered a 17-point lead and fell 73-70. In contrast, Rutgers is riding high after a strong win over No. 23 Illinois and is eager to continue their momentum on the road. Historically, Maryland holds a 15-8 advantage over Rutgers and has won three of the last five matchups, including the most recent contest (March 13, 2024), a 65-51 victory.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 18 Maryland vs. Rutgers
- Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
- When: Noon
- TV: Big Ten Network
Rutgers presents a tough challenge, especially with their dynamic freshman backcourt duo, Ace Bailey (20.1 ppg) and Dylan Harper (19.1 ppg), who are averaging nearly 40 points per game combined. Both players are among the top scoring threats in the Big Ten, so limiting their impact will be key for the Terps' defense.
On the offensive side, Maryland will rely on veteran point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie to get back on track after struggling with just 6 points on 3/11 shooting against Ohio State. Senior forward Julian Reese, who has been on fire recently, averaging 19.7 ppg over his last four games, will also be a major factor. With the crowd energized by a 'blackout' theme, the Terps have a prime opportunity to regroup and improve to 18-6 on the season.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -