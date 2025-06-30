All terrapins

Just In: EA Sports College Basketball video game to return, play with your favorite Maryland Terrapin

You can play with your favorite Maryland Terrapin on the upcoming game.

Trent Knoop

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Some major news was released on Monday morning for any college basketball lover -- especially if you enjoyed playing the video game. EA Sports announced it will be bringing back the beloved College Basketball video game.

"Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame" - EA Sports announced on its social media.

The release date is still to be determined, but the popular video game franchise will be back after it's been out of the market since 2009.

EA ran the college basketball series from 1998-2009, but like the college football series, it disappeared following lawsuits regarding Name Image and Likeness. Since College Football 25 debuted last summer, fans have been clamoring for a new college basketball game.

Fans will now get their wish, and according to Extra Points, it could come in 2028.

In a memo sent to college conference offices from the College Licensing Company (CLC), dated July 26, 2025, CLC put out a request for proposal (RFP) to create a college basketball video game in November 2024,” Brown wrote for Extra Points. “According to the memo, five companies expressed formal interest, and three filed formal bids.

The CLC memo recommends that the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball. This proposal states a plan for EA Sports to release the first game in 2028.

