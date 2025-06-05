All terrapins

JUST IN: Maryland transfer signs with Villanova, reunites with Kevin Willard

Maryland transfer Tafara Gapare has signed with Villanova, reuniting with head coach Kevin Willard.

Former Maryland Terrapin Tafara Gapare has found a new home, reuniting with head coach Kevin Willard in Villanova.

Gapare was one of several contributors who entered the transfer portal following Maryland's successful run in 2024-25, along with Willard's departure to Villanova.

Gapare appeared in 32 games during his junior season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He finished third on the team with 24 blocks and also added 12 steals. As a reserve, Gapare averaged 10.4 minutes per game.

Although he struggled to become a starter in College Park, Gapare is a former four-star recruit who was considered to be a top 10 forward prospect in the nation according to 247Sports. With a fresh start at Villanova, along with the familiarity of playing for Willard once again, this latest move could be the thing that helps Gapare live up to the hype he generated as a high school recruit.

