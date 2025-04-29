All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland Basketball's 2025-26 Big Ten opponents revealed

The 2025-26 Big Ten conference schedule has been revealed for the Maryland Terrapins.

Maryland Basketball
The Big Ten has revealed the men's basketball opponents for conference play for the 2025-26 season. For the 8th consecutive season, each team within the Big Ten will face a 20-game conference schedule.

Here's a look at the Terrapins' conference opponents:

MARYLAND

  • Home: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
  • Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
  • Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers

With head coach Buzz Williams now leading the way, the Terps will look to navigate a difficult conference schedule with a completely new roster. Maryland lost all members of the 2024-25 squad that made it to the Sweet 16, meaning a complete rebuild is required in College Park. But Williams has a long track record of success, including in the NCAA Tournament.

