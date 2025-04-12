JUST IN: Maryland adds another big piece from transfer portal
Head coach Buzz Williams continues to do work in the transfer portal. On Saturday, it was announced that junior forward Elijah Saunders had committed to the Terrapins. Saunders spent three seasons at Virginia, and he finished the 2024-25 season averaging 10.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
The 6-8 forward achieved double figures 13 times last season, including a four game stretch where he increased his average to over 18 ppg. He provides some much needed experience to a completely rebuilt roster for the Terrapins heading into 2025-26.
Saunders joins a whole host of transfers to College Park so far. Here's a look at the most updated list:
Incoming Transfers
- Elijah Saunders, F - Virginia
- Isaiah Watts, SG - Washington State
- George Turkson Jr, SF - Texas A&M
- Andre Mills, SG - Texas A&M
- David Coit, G - Kansas
- Myles Rice, PG - Indiana
- Solomon Washington, PF/SF - Texas A&M
- Pharrel Payne, C - Texas A&M
