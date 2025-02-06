Maryland Basketball announces date for 'Blackout' game
The No. 18 Maryland Terrapins return to action tonight in a road matchup against Ohio State in Columbus, marking another tough test for the Terps as they look to continue their strong season. Fans are eager to see Maryland back on the hardwood after a week off, but there's another exciting event on the horizon for the program. On Sunday, February 9th, the Terrapins will return to the Xfinity Center for the annual “blackout” game, where fans are encouraged to wear all black in support of the team. Maryland will also wear their black alternate uniforms for the home contest against Rutgers.
The Terrapins have enjoyed recent success against the Scarlet Knights, having won three of the last four meetings and five of the last seven. Maryland holds a 12-8 all-time record over the Rutgers, and that recent success will certainly give them the edge heading into Sunday’s game. However, Rutgers poses a significant challenge with the presence of one of the nation’s top players, true freshman Ace Bailey. The 6-10 guard has been impressive so far, leading the Scarlet Knights with an average of 20.1 points per game. With many projecting him as a future first-round NBA draft pick, the Terps will need to focus on limiting Bailey’s impact if they want to secure another win.
The matchup against Rutgers will be a key game for Maryland as they look to continue their four-game winning streak in conference play. The Terrapins’ defense, particularly in stopping standout players like Bailey, will be crucial to their success. Maryland hosts Rutgers at the Xfinity Center at noon, with the game broadcast on Big Ten Network (BTN).
