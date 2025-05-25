Maryland basketball attempting to get into the mix for high-level, top-100 recruit

All terrapins

This one could be a recruitment to watch.

Trent Knoop

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Maryland men's basketball is still searching for its first 2026 commit, while still trying to build out its 2025 roster after Kevin Willard left for Villanova. Buzz Williams has been known as a solid recruiter since his days at Marquette, and it's only a matter of time until Williams lands his first commit in the '26 cycle.

The Terrapins recently offered four-star guard Amir Jenkins from Worcester, Maine. With Williams having an inside track recruiting the eastern states, Maryland could make a move on the top-100 recruit.

According to the Composite, the 6-foot-2 guard is considered the 94th-ranked player in the 2026 class and he is also the 11th-best PG. Jenkins has quite a rather low offer list right now, but that's bound to pick up soon. Jenkins holds offers from programs like Boston College, Mississippi State, and Providence, among others.

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

