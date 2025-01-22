Maryland Basketball commit makes massive jump in latest rankings
Maryland Basketball commit Christian Jeffrey saw a massive bump in his latest ranking via 247Sports. The 6-3, 200 pound guard out of Mt. Zion Prep (MD) jumped 26 spots from No. 95 to No. 69 in the latest rankings. 247Sports composite currently ranks Jeffrey as the No. 5 overall player from the state of Maryland and the No. 18 combo guard in the nation.
Jeffrey is the lone commitment in Maryland's 2025 class, and it seems likely he could find himself playing early as part of Kevin Willard's Terrapin squad. Along with his size and athleticism, Jeffrey is described as a guy with a high-motor and who plays with a lot of physicality. Those are the exact traits you want to add to your basketball program, especially when competing in a conference as talented and deep as the Big Ten.
Here's a portion of the evaluation on Jeffrey from 247Sports Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein:
"Jeffrey is an ultra-competitive and consistently productive power guard. He stuffs a stat sheet like few other guards in the country and averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and almost 2 steals per game during the EYBL season. He has good backcourt size at 6-foot-3, a very strong build, and plays with both a high-motor and extreme physicality. His intangibles and leadership skills are off the charts as he sets the tone on both ends of the floor.
"While he’s not a conventional point guard, he’s often played with the ball in his hands. He’s capable of initiating offense, but can be turnover prone when asked to be the primary handler. He excels at getting downhill, playing through contact to get paint touches, and snapping kick-out passes once he collapses the lane. He’s also comfortable stopping for mid-range pull-ups, but an inconsistent three-point shooter with questionable, set-shot type, mechanics (30% 3pt in EYBL while averaging just one made three every two games)."
