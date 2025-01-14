Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen's career night leads Terrapins to win over Minnesota
After a sluggish first half for Maryland, freshman center Derik Queen came alive in the second half to lead the Terrapins to a 77-71 victory over Minnesota. Queen finished the evening with a career-high 27 points on 10/15 shooting from the floor, along with a near perfect 7/8 from the free throw line. Queen scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half, helping Maryland reach its 13th win of the season and move to 3-3 within conference play.
It was the sixth time that Queen scored 20 or more points this season, and the freshman is averaging 15.5 points per game through 17 games.
Box Score Standouts:
- Derik Queen: 27 pts (career high), 7 reb, 2 asst, 1 blk
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 15 pts, 5 reb, 7 asst
- Rodney Rice: 21 pts, 2 reb, 2 asst
- Julian Reese: 4 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk, 1 stl
Up next, the Terrapins will hit the road on Thursday for a matchup with Northwestern (10-6). Although Maryland lost the previous matchup against Northwestern back on Feb. 24, 2024, the Terrapins are 12-6 all-time against the Wildcats with an all-time road record of 6-3.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
BREAKING: Maryland Football scores massive win over Ohio State in transfer portal
Maryland beating Ohio State, Penn State, others in latest transfer portal rankings
Maryland Football: Four-star defender puts Terrapins in Top 8