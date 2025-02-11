Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen winner of award from legendary analyst
Derik Queen had his coming-out party on Sunday. The true freshman put on an absolute clinic as Maryland took down Rutgers, 90-81, moving to 18-6 (8-5) on the season. Queen was simply unstoppable, pouring in a career-high 29 points, ripping down 15 rebounds, and dishing out five assists. It was a statement performance.
The college basketball world took notice. Legendary analyst Dick Vitale named Queen his Diaper Dandy of the Week, an honor given to the nation’s top-performing freshman. Given how dominant Queen was, there wasn’t much debate.
Queen has been one of Maryland’s go-to guys all season, leading the Terps in scoring with 15.5 points per game while ranking second in rebounding at 8.5 boards per contest. His blend of size, footwork, and skill has NBA scouts buzzing. With every game, the former five-star big man continues to boost his stock, and he’s creeping into lottery pick territory for the upcoming NBA Draft.
Queen’s breakout performance against Rutgers was just the latest reminder: He’s the real deal.
Maryland will hope to see more of Queen with games at Nebraska and at home against Iowa on the docket this week.
