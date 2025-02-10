BREAKING: Maryland drops seven spots in latest AP Top 25
After a tough road loss to Ohio State on Thursday, the Maryland Terrapins rebounded with a strong 90-81 victory over Rutgers at home on Sunday. The win improved Maryland’s Big Ten record to 8-5 and brought their overall record to 18-6 on the season. The Terps' dominance at the Xfinity Center continued, now with an impressive 14-1 record at home, making it clear that College Park is a tough place for visiting teams to win.
Here's a closer look at the entire AP Top 25:
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Florida
- Duke
- Tennessee
- Houston
- Purdue
- Texas A&M
- St. John's
- Iowa State
- Michigan State
- Texas Tech
- Arizona
- Memphis
- Kentucky
- Wisconsin
- Kansas
- Marquette
- Ole Miss
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Mississippi State
- Clemson
- Creighton
- Maryland
Looking ahead, Maryland will travel to Nebraska for their next road matchup. The Terps previously defeated the Cornhuskers 69-66 on January 19th, and they’ll be aiming to build on that win as they continue the final stretch of their conference schedule. The upcoming game provides a crucial opportunity for Maryland to stay competitive in the Big Ten standings and further solidify their postseason positioning.
