BREAKING: Maryland drops seven spots in latest AP Top 25

After a tough road loss to Ohio State on Thursday, the Maryland Terrapins rebounded with a strong 90-81 victory over Rutgers at home on Sunday. The win improved Maryland’s Big Ten record to 8-5 and brought their overall record to 18-6 on the season. The Terps' dominance at the Xfinity Center continued, now with an impressive 14-1 record at home, making it clear that College Park is a tough place for visiting teams to win.

Here's a closer look at the entire AP Top 25:

  1. Auburn
  2. Alabama
  3. Florida
  4. Duke
  5. Tennessee
  6. Houston
  7. Purdue
  8. Texas A&M
  9. St. John's
  10. Iowa State
  11. Michigan State
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Arizona
  14. Memphis
  15. Kentucky
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Kansas
  18. Marquette
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Michigan
  21. Missouri
  22. Mississippi State
  23. Clemson
  24. Creighton
  25. Maryland

Looking ahead, Maryland will travel to Nebraska for their next road matchup. The Terps previously defeated the Cornhuskers 69-66 on January 19th, and they’ll be aiming to build on that win as they continue the final stretch of their conference schedule. The upcoming game provides a crucial opportunity for Maryland to stay competitive in the Big Ten standings and further solidify their postseason positioning.

