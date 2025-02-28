Maryland Basketball: ESPN makes declaration on Terrapins' national title chances
Maryland men's basketball lost a heartbreaker to Michigan State on Wednesday evening. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie pulled up for a deep 3 with almost seven seconds left on the game clock with the game tied. His shot was no good and Spartans guard Tre Holloman would then throw up a half-court heave that would go in. The Terrapins would lose at home to Michigan State, 58-55, and fall to 21-7 on the season.
Following Wednesday's action, ESPN came out with eight title contenders. Before they talked about which eight teams could win the national title, there was a list of 22 teams that were 'near misses'. Maryland was one of those teams.
There wasn't one Big Ten team listed as a title contender. Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, and Wisconsin were all listed as 'near misses' and the Big Ten isn't being considered as a serious national title winner this season.
But the Big Ten has some serious threats and Maryland is one of those. The Terrapins had a poor offensive showing against the Spartans, but Maryland has been one of the top scoring teams and it's all because of its starting five. Any given night Maryland can compete with any of the top teams out there.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -