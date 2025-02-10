Maryland Basketball: Scott Van Pelt fires back at analyst who left Terrapins out of Top 25
On Sunday, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman released his latest Top 25 rankings, sparking debate among Maryland basketball fans. While the top of the rankings saw little controversy, the absence of the Terrapins stood out. Maryland had recently surged to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 after a four-game winning streak that included victories over Nebraska, No. 17 Illinois, Indiana, and No. 17 Wisconsin. However, after a week off, the Terps suffered a disappointing 73-70 loss to Ohio State.
Despite the setback, Maryland bounced back on Sunday with an impressive 90-81 win over Rutgers, bringing their overall record to 18-6 and 8-5 in Big Ten play. While most rankings, including the latest AP Poll, still had the Terps in the Top 25, Jeff Goodman chose to exclude them. This snub didn't go unnoticed by ESPN analyst Scott Van Pelt, who, as a Maryland alum, came to the defense of his alma mater. Though their exchange was lighthearted, Van Pelt's passionate support for Maryland earned him even more admiration from fans in College Park.
While discussions about rankings and polls are common throughout the season, the Terps' position in the Big Ten is what truly matters. With a strong chance to compete for the conference championship and a solid shot at a deep March Madness run, Maryland has proved its potential. The team's starting five is capable of explosive performances, with each player capable of scoring 20+ points on any given night. This versatility and talent make the Terrapins a formidable opponent as the season progresses. Now, the big question is whether they can capitalize on this momentum when tournament time arrives. Only time will tell.
