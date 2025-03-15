All terrapins

JUST IN: No. 2 Maryland will face No. 3 Michigan in Big Ten Tournament Semifinal

The Maryland Terrapins will face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal.

Chris Breiler

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After dominating Illinois on Friday by a score of 88-65, Maryland had to await the winner of Michigan and Purdue to figure out who their next opponent would be on Saturday. The Wolverines defeated Purdue by a score of 86-68, setting up a rematch between the Terrapins and Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.

Maryland Basketball
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Maryland defeated Michigan in their previous matchup back on March 5th in Ann Arbor, with the Terrapins winning by a score of 71-65.

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Michigan
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
  • When: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball