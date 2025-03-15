JUST IN: No. 2 Maryland will face No. 3 Michigan in Big Ten Tournament Semifinal
The Maryland Terrapins will face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal.
After dominating Illinois on Friday by a score of 88-65, Maryland had to await the winner of Michigan and Purdue to figure out who their next opponent would be on Saturday. The Wolverines defeated Purdue by a score of 86-68, setting up a rematch between the Terrapins and Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.
Maryland defeated Michigan in their previous matchup back on March 5th in Ann Arbor, with the Terrapins winning by a score of 71-65.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Michigan
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
- When: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: CBS
