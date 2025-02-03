BREAKING: Maryland Basketball finally cracks AP Top 25
The Maryland Terrapins are finally back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 27, 2023, landing at No. 20 in the latest poll. The rise comes after an incredible four game stretch in which the Terrapins defeated Nebraska, No. 17 Illinois (away), Indiana (away), and No. 17 Wisconsin. With an overall record of 17-5 on the season, the Terps are currently sitting in fourth place within the Big Ten conference at 7-4, trailing only Michigan, Purdue, and Michigan State.
Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings:
- Auburn
- Duke
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Houston
- Florida
- Purdue
- Iowa State
- Michigan State
- Texas A&M
- Marquette
- St. John's
- Texas Tech
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Kansas
- Memphis
- Maryland
- UConn
- Arizona
- Wisconsin
- Mississippi
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
Up next, Maryland hits the road for a matchup with Ohio State in Columbus. The Terrapins are 12-11 all-time against the Buckeyes and have won three of the last five matchups. That game is set for 7:00 pm ET and will be aired on FS1.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -