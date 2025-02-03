All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland Basketball finally cracks AP Top 25

The Maryland Terrapins are back in the AP Top 25, with the latest rankings released on Monday.

Chris Breiler

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Maryland Terrapins are finally back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 27, 2023, landing at No. 20 in the latest poll. The rise comes after an incredible four game stretch in which the Terrapins defeated Nebraska, No. 17 Illinois (away), Indiana (away), and No. 17 Wisconsin. With an overall record of 17-5 on the season, the Terps are currently sitting in fourth place within the Big Ten conference at 7-4, trailing only Michigan, Purdue, and Michigan State.

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings:

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Alabama
  4. Tennessee
  5. Houston
  6. Florida
  7. Purdue
  8. Iowa State
  9. Michigan State
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Marquette
  12. St. John's
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Kentucky
  15. Missouri
  16. Kansas
  17. Memphis
  18. Maryland
  19. UConn
  20. Arizona
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Mississippi
  23. Illinois
  24. Michigan
  25. Ole Miss

Up next, Maryland hits the road for a matchup with Ohio State in Columbus. The Terrapins are 12-11 all-time against the Buckeyes and have won three of the last five matchups. That game is set for 7:00 pm ET and will be aired on FS1.

Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

