Maryland basketball finishes as a top-10 team in 2025
It was a magical turnaround in College Park after Maryland men's basketball won just 16 games in 2023-24. The Terrapins, led by freshman center Derik Queen and four veterans, had one of the top starting units in America. With all five players averaging double figures, Maryland went 25-8 this season and made a Sweet 16 run.
The Terps would ultimately lose to the National Champions, the Florida Gators, but after finishing second in the Big Ten -- making an NCAA Tournament run -- the Terrapins finished as a top-10 team in the AP Top 25 poll.
The final poll came out and Maryland came in at No. 9 in the nation. But now that Kevin Willard left, and Buzz Williams was hired, the Terps are going to look brand new next season. There will be no returners from the Sweet 16 roster and Williams has his work cut out to put together a competitive team.
Here's a look at the AP Top 25 Poll:
1. Florida
2. Houston
3. Duke
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Michigan State
8. Texas Tech
9. Maryland
10. Michigan
11. St. John's
12. Kentucky
13. BYU
14. Purdue
15. Arizona
16. Wisconsin
17. Iowa State
18. Ole Miss
19. Texas A&M
20. Arkansas
21. Louisville
22. Clemson
23. Gonzaga
24. Saint Mary's
25. Memphis
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland basketball adds former Kansas Jayhawk from transfer portal
Maryland Basketball faces major overhaul with entirely new roster and coaching staff
Maryland basketball contacts Big Ten transfer starter