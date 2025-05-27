All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Former Terrapin Jay Young on the move again, joins sixth program

Former Maryland Terrapin Jay Young has committed to Bryant, marking his sixth collegiate program.

It has certainly been quite the journey for former Terrapin, Jay Young. On Monday, it was announced that Young had committed to Bryant after just one season with the Terps. But this is far from being the first move for Young. In fact, his stop at Bryant will be his sixth different collegiate program.

Young began his playing career at Grambling State but didn't see any action as a true freshman. In an effort to find a better fit and earn more playing time, Young transferred to Baton Rouge Community College for two seasons (2020-22), where he averaged 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a redshirt sophomore. From there, Young transferred to UCF in 2022-23 and to Memphis in 2023-24. As a Graduate Student, Young then transferred to Maryland for the 2024-25 season.

During his single season in College Park, Young averaged 1.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

