Maryland Basketball: Fox Sports projects Big Ten NCAA Tournament seeds
The Maryland Terrapins hoops team has performed above the expectations into the '24-25 campaign. While they are still one game under .500 in league play, they have raced out to a respectable 12-4 record overall. With their game on Jan. 13 against the Big Ten bottom dwelling Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Terps should hit .500 and gain their 13th win of the season. Their early performance has experts predicting them to make the NCAA Tournament this March as an 8-seed. While this is not the best seeding, it's still a pretty good start for a hungry Terps team.
Taking into account that the Big Ten leading Michigan Wolverines are only being projected as a 7-seed, that 8th spot looks even more impressive for the Maryland faithful. The UCLA Bruins, a team the Terps just manhandled, are projected one spot ahead at eight as well. If they can string together a couple of good runs, win the games they are supposed to win, and steal a few others, this team could easily find itself in the 6-7-seed range. Looking ahead, this is critical because it keeps them out of the realm of having to potentially face a powerful 1-seed in the second round of the tourney.
