Maryland Basketball: Freshman Derik Queen projected as a top-5 pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Maryland men's basketball struck gold when it landed five-star center Derik Queen. The Baltimore product was a part of the famous 'Crab Five' this past season. All five starters averaged double figures for the Terrapins, and Queen was the one who got things going.
Queen led the Terrapins, scoring 16.5 points and he also grabbed nine rebounds per game. Queen single-handedly got Maryland to the Sweet 16 with an acrobatic buzzer-beater to beat Colorado State in the Round of 32. After the season, Queen announced he would be entering the 2025 NBA Draft, and according to Bleacher Reports' Jonathan Wasserman, Queen could be a top-five pick.
In Wasserman's latest mock draft, he has the Philadelphia 76ers talking Queen with the fifth overall pick. This would be an interesting pairing with Joel Embiid.
Scouts that thought highly of Derik Queen before the NCAA tournament should only feel more confident after Maryland’s Sweet 16 exit. His three three-point makes and 27-point game against No. 1 seed Florida could have only helped turn some of the skeptics.- Wasserman
Queen’s skill level, scoring versatility and passing IQ have been strong enough indicators of offensive success that certain teams will be willing to look past his defensive limitations.
