Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen has new landing spot in latest NBA mock draft
Maryland men's basketball star freshman Derik Queen has been on the cusp of being projected as a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The majority of the mock drafts have had Queen just outside of the top-14 and Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft is no different.
SI has the Orlando Magic selecting Queen with the 16th pick in the draft. Queen would team up with some elite, young players in Orlando like Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs. The Magic are missing a legit '5' in their lineup and Queen could fill that need right away.
The Maryland product leads the Terrapins averaging 15.9 points and he's also hauling in 9.1 rebounds per game which is the 29th-best average in the country. Queen's freshman year was a little rocky but he's found his footing and he's proven to be one of the best players in the Big Ten. Although Rutgers has two potential top-three picks in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Queen just might be leading to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Maryland will need to see Queen to continue his stellar play in order to make a deep run in March.
