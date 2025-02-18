Maryland Basketball: Freshman sensation Derik Queen earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week for fifth time
It was another excellent week for Maryland men's basketball. The Terrapins downed the Cornhuskers in Nebraska before coming back home to dominate the Iowa Hawkeyes -- while scoring 101 points. Veteran guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie was excellent per usual, but former five-star center Derik Queen continues to dominate at a young age.
The Baltimore product averaged 21 points in the two games this past week and shot 15-of-20 from the floor. With how well he played, Queen earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and it's the fifth time he's won the award. He also won it the week before.
You can see the press release about Queen below:
• Averaged 21.0 points on 15-for-20 shooting from the floor and 12-for-13 at the free throw line and 12.0 rebounds in a 2-0 week for Maryland
• Shot 9-for-11 from the field in a 24-point, 11-rebound performance in the 83-75 win at Nebraska
• Paired 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 101-75 victory over Iowa
• Earns his fifth Freshman of the Week award
• Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Derik Queen (February 10, 2025)
