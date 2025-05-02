Maryland basketball gets zero love in FOX Sports' initial rankings
Despite landing a five-star recruit and signing a solid eight-man transfer portal class -- so far -- Maryland basketball isn't getting too much love in the new Buzz Williams era. The Terrapins dropped in CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein's rankings, and now FOX Sports' John Fanta didn't include the Terps in his initial rankings.
Fanta came out with his way-too-early top 25 and it didn't include Maryland. But Fanta did have seven Big Ten teams in his ranking.
1. Purdue
6. Michigan
12. UCLA
18. Michigan State
20. Illinois
21. Wisconsin
25. Oregon
It's not too shocking to see Maryland unranked. The Terrapins only have nine players on their roster and Maryland returns zero players from its Sweet 16 run. Stars like Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee) and Rodney Rice (USC) transferred out. While Derik Queen entered the NBA Draft. The new era of Maryland basketball will look much different next season.
