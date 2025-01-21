Maryland Basketball guard out for season with torn ACL
In addition to suffering an 89-51 blowout loss to No. 7 Texas on Monday, the Maryland Terrapins suffered another big loss on their roster. After an injury on Tuesday against Minnesota near the end of the first quarter, veteran guard Bri McDaniel announced that she would be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
McDaniel shared the announcement via her Twitter/X account on Monday.
"To all my fans and friends, I just want to say thank you for all your support, love, and prayers. Due to an ACL tear in my right knee, I won't be able to play for the rest of the season. But don't worry y'all, the comeback is coming soon! 24 out."
Shortly after the announcement, the official Twitter/X account for the Maryland Women's Basketball team released some words of encouragement from head coach Brenda Frese.
"We are so sad for Bri. She brings a competitive fire and passion every time she steps on the court and I know she will continue to pour that into her teammates. She will have incredible support from our Maryland family and her amazing family back home. We will be with her every step of the way and I know she will attack her recovery and rehab to come back stronger than ever."
McDaniel was a key contributor for the Terrapins coming off the bench, averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 assist and 2.1 rebounds per game prior to her injury.
Up next, the Terrapins will square off against two Top 15 teams, beginning with a road matchup against No. 12 Ohio State on Thursday. Following that contest, the Terps return home for a massive matchup with No. 1 UCLA on Sunday.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -