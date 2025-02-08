Maryland Basketball in running for elite 2026 guard
Parker Robinson, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Maryland, has emerged as one of the most promising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Recently, Robinson released his top three schools, and notably, his home-state school, the University of Maryland, made the cut. The other two schools in his top three are Iowa and West Virginia, both of which have shown significant interest in the talented shooting guard.
Robinson’s recruitment has been closely watched by fans and scouts alike, especially since he’s already made waves in the basketball world with his impressive skills on the court. As a player, Robinson has a smooth and versatile scoring game, capable of hitting shots from beyond the arc as well as finishing at the rim. His length and athleticism make him a matchup nightmare for defenders, and his growing skillset has only improved with time. Though Robinson mentioned other schools like Michigan have been keeping in touch, he made it clear they have not yet extended an official offer, which leaves many wondering if other schools will enter the fray as well.
For Maryland, this is an important recruitment for head coach Kevin Willard. Robinson is a local talent with the potential to rise through the ranks in the recruiting world, and securing a commitment from him would be a big win for Willard and the Terps. Robinson’s connection to Maryland is strong, and given that he has previously played in the state, it’s clear why the Terps are in contention. However, Robinson’s profile is continuing to grow, and as his game continues to evolve, more offers are sure to come his way.
As it stands, Robinson is currently ranked 66th in the nation for the 2026 class, but that ranking could climb significantly if he continues to improve at his current rate. This makes his recruitment even more pressing for all the schools involved. Robinson's talent and potential are undeniable, and whichever program secures his commitment will be landing a player with a bright future ahead.
