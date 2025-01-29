All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Injury report ahead of matchup against No. 17 Wisconsin

The Maryland Terrapins enter tonight's matchup against No. 17 Wisconsin with all key contributors healthy.

The Maryland Terrapins enter tonight's Big Ten matchup against No. 17 Wisconsin with all of their key contributors healthy. According to the injury report, just three players have been ruled out for tonight's contest - Jahari Long, Braden Pierce, and Chance Stephens.

A raucous crowd is expected to pack the Xfinity Center for the annual 'Gold Rush' game, as the Terrapins look to notch their fourth consecutive win. Maryland, now 16-5 on the season and 6-4 in conference play, is continuing to make noise on a national level as a team to watch within the Big Ten. Yet in spite of impressive wins against No. 17 Illinois and Indiana on the road last week, the Terps are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the AP Top 25.

In order to get the win over No. 17 Wisconsin, the Terrapins will likely need to lean heavily on the key contributors who continue to show up in big moments. It starts with point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who's averaging 18.3 points per game over the last three games (14.6 ppg this season). Gillespie has been extremely reliable all season long, and he's developed a reputation for making big plays when the Terps need it most. Julian Reese and Derik Queen will also be key figures tonight, as the pair are averaging just under 29.0 points per game combined this season. Rodney Rice is coming off of a 23 point performance against Indiana, while Selton Miguel is averaging 14.0 ppg over the last three games.

With all starters healthy and in the lineup tonight, Maryland's chances of earning another ranked conference win look promising. The game between Maryland and No. 17 Wisconsin tips off tonight at 7:00 pm ET on Big Ten Network.

