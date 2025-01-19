Maryland Basketball: Ja'Kobi Gillespie hits major career milestone
Maryland Basketball's junior point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie hit a major career milestone during Sunday's win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Not only did Gillespie lead all scorers on the afternoon with 22 points, but he also hit 1,000 points for his career. Shortly after reaching 1,000 career points, the official Twitter/X account for the Maryland Men's Basketball program honored the impressive milestone.
Prior to transferring to Maryland, Gillespie was a standout at Belmont, where he averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season for the Bruins as a sophomore. Now with the Terrapins, Gillespie is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 points per game - serving as a critical piece of the Terrapin roster.
Here's a look at his notable career achievements, courtesy of UMTerps.com:
As a Junior (2024-25):
- Played 40 of 45 minutes of game time, contributing 14 points, four assists, three steals, and two rebounds in an away game against Northwestern (1/16).
- Contributed 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes of playing time against Minnesota (1/13).
- Shot 9-9 from the FG range putting up a season-high 27 points and four steals along with four assists, two rebounds, and one block in a big win over #22 UCLA (1/10).
- Added 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in a game against Oregon (1/5).
- Finished with nine points, nine assists, two rebounds, and two steals in a win over UMES (12/28).
- Played an extremely productive game with a double-double of 17 points and 11 assists, alongside five rebounds and three steals against Syracuse (12/21).
- Put up 11 points, six assists, two rebounds, and two steals in a big win over St. Francis PA (12/17).
- Alongside a steal and four assists, he contributed 18 points in a close loss against Purdue (12/8).
- Scored a crucial 23 points in a big win against Ohio State, going 7-11 from the FG range, along with four assists, and a steal (12/4).
- Contributed 12 points, making it his sixth game in a row scoring double digits. He also added 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals during a win against Villanova (11/24).
- Racked up 10 points, two steals, three rebounds, and six assists in a win against Canisius (11/19).
- Tied for the team-leading scorer with 24 points, knocking down four threes against #15 Marquette, alongside four rebounds and a pair of steals (11/15).
- Finished with 12 points while contributing five rebounds and three steals against Florida A&M (11/11).
- Scored 13 points while contributing one steal against Mount St. Mary’s (11/8).
- Made his Maryland debut against Manhattan where he dropped 16 points and a team high five assists (11/4).
As a Sophomore at Belmont (2023-24):
- MVC All-Conference Second Team
- MVC All-Defensive Team
- MVC Most-Improved Team.
- Averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 steals in 25 games (24 starts)
- Overall at Belmont, played in 57 games (32 starts) averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game
- Shot 51.1 percent from the floor including 34.8 percent from beyond the arc through two seasons
- In 2023-24 he saw his productivity jump from 9.6 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds to 17.2 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds
- As a sophomore, he posted 22 double-figure scoring games which included a career-high 26 points against Southern Illinois (2/14)
- Had seven games with 20-plus points
- Shot 56.1 percent from the floor and 38.7 from beyond the arc (41 three pointers made)
- Had 106 assists in both his freshman and sophomore seasons
- He also ranked among the MVC's leaders in seven statistical categories including first in steals, fifth in scoring, and sixth in assists per game. He was one of just two players in the country to average over 17 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game
As a Freshman at Belmont (2022-23):
- Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team
- Missouri Valley Conference All-Bench Team
- Made 32 game appearances with eight starts
- Started first six games of college career at point guard, scoring double figures in each game
- 16 double figure scoring games
- Averaged 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game
- Among MVC leaders in five statistical categories: third in MVC in steals per game (1.53), fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.83), fifth in steals (49)
- Career-high 24 points on 9-11 FG, four assists at Northern Iowa (2/26)
- 13 points, career-high six steals, game-clinching free throws vs. George Mason (11/19)
- 18 points, six assists at Evansville (1/25/23)
- Eight games with 5+ assists and 11 games with 2+ steals
- Averaged 18.0 points, 4.7 assists per game over his final three games.
