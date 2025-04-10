All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Ja'Kobi Gillespie continues recruiting effort with Rodney Rice

With former Terrapin Ja'Kobi Gillespie now fully locked in with Tennessee, he's all-in on trying to reunite with his Terrapin teammate in Knoxville. On Thursday, Rodney Rice dropped his final six choices - a list that includes Villanova, Auburn, USC, Gonzaga, Tennessee, and Maryland.

It's noteworthy that Rice left Maryland is his final six, suggesting that he's still open to remaining in College Park. But the current belief is that its a longshot for Maryland to bring Rice back, and the two leading favorites to land him are Villanova and Tennessee. Gillespie recently indicated that he had been in contact with Rice in an effort to bring him to Knoxville. And when Rice dropped his top six on Twitter/X on Thursday, Gillespie issued a simple response.

Rice is scheduled to be at Villanova this week (April 10-11), before heading to Tennessee this weekend (April 12-13). It sounds like a decision is expected to come shortly after those visits take place.

