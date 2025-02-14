BREAKING: No. 25 Maryland knocks off Nebraska on the road
Derik Queen got off to a strong start, hitting 6 of 7 shots from the field, while Selton Miguel continued his hot streak from beyond the arc, sinking three three-pointers in the first half. Maryland initially surged ahead with a 9-0 run, taking a 16-8 lead early on.
However, the Cornhuskers responded, slowly working their way back into the game and taking the lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Maryland struggled with ball security, committing seven turnovers, which Nebraska capitalized on, converting those mistakes into points.
After a flurry of three-pointers exchanged by both teams, Maryland regained control, ultimately entering the half with a 42-35 lead. The Terrapins shot 55 percent from the field and scored 18 points in the paint, while Queen led the Terps with 12 points.
In the second half, Maryland started hot from the floor once again, extending the lead to 11 points with just over 15 minutes left in the game. But much like the first half, the Cornhuskers came roaring back and cut the lead to two points with less than a minute left.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, Maryland just wouldn't be denied on the offensive end, resulting in a 83-75 road win for the Terps. Maryland shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and all five starters finished in double figures for the fourth time this season, led by Queen who finished the game with another double-double (20 points and 10 rebounds). With the win, the Terrapins move to 19-6 on the season and 9-5 in conference play.
Noteworthy performances:
- Derik Queen: 24 points, 11 rebounds
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 15 points, 7 assists
- Selton Miguel: 17 points, 3 assists
- Julian Reese: 13 points, 12 rebounds
- Rodney Rice: 14 points, 2 rebounds
