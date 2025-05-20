Maryland basketball lands in way-too-early top-25 for 2025 season
The Maryland women's basketball team finished the 2024 season with a 23-7 record, but fell to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. The Terrapins had a good run in the NCAA Tournament, as well. Maryland beat Norfolk State and Alabama in the first two rounds before falling to South Carolina in the Sweet 16.
Even after losing star Shyanne Sellers, the Terrapins are expected to be a solid team once again in 2025. According to On3's Talia Goodman, Maryland is already a projected top-25 team next season. The Terrapins are projected at No. 24 in the country.
Maryland returns Kaylene Smikle, who led Maryland averaging 17.9 points per game for the Terrapins. With Smikle back on the team, the Terrapins should have some offensive firepower to win some meaningful games in 2025.
