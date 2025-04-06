All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland lands transfer portal prospect from Big Ten school

The Maryland Terrapins picked up another transfer portal commitment over the weekend.

Chris Breiler

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins have added their third transfer portal prospect this cycle, and this time he's from Big Ten country. Indiana transfer guard Myles Rice committed to Maryland over the weekend, adding another veteran presence to the Terrapin squad.

Rice averaged over 27 minutes per game for the Hoosiers during the 2024-25 season, finishing the year averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. The 6-3, 185 pound guard arrives in College Park with two years of eligibility remaining.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland basketball lands SECOND transfer commitment 

Could a former Maryland basketball legend get on Buzz Williams' staff?

Former UCLA QB Justyn Martin has big plans for Maryland football

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball