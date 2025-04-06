BREAKING: Maryland lands transfer portal prospect from Big Ten school
Head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins have added their third transfer portal prospect this cycle, and this time he's from Big Ten country. Indiana transfer guard Myles Rice committed to Maryland over the weekend, adding another veteran presence to the Terrapin squad.
Rice averaged over 27 minutes per game for the Hoosiers during the 2024-25 season, finishing the year averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. The 6-3, 185 pound guard arrives in College Park with two years of eligibility remaining.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland basketball lands SECOND transfer commitment
Could a former Maryland basketball legend get on Buzz Williams' staff?
Former UCLA QB Justyn Martin has big plans for Maryland football