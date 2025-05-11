Maryland basketball left out of ESPN's early top-25

All terrapins

The Terrapins are still building their roster.

It's a new era in College Park with Buzz Williams taking over the program. Not only does Maryland basketball have a new head coach, but the Terrapins will have a brand new roster -- literally. The Terps lost every single player from their Sweet 16 run. Most players transferred following Kevin Willard bolting for Villanova, while others graduated, and freshman phenom Derik Queen entered the 2025 NBA Draft.

With Williams building a roster, ESPN left the Terps off of their too-early top-25 ranking. Jeff Borzello updated his top 25 after moves have been made via the transfer portal. While the Terrapins aren't in his top 25, there are plenty of Big Ten teams in it.

1. Purdue
9. Michigan
14. UCLA
16. Wisconsin
17. Illinois
23. Michigan State

Currently, Williams has landed eight players via the transfer portal, and two recruits. One of those recruits is five-star, and former UConn commit, Darius Adams. Outside of Adams, Williams brought over four Texas A&M players, and shooter Myles Rice from Indiana.

