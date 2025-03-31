First Maryland basketball player enters transfer portal following Kevin Willard leaving for Villanova
In the wake of Kevin Willard leaving Maryland for Villanova, there will likely be quite a few players who enter the transfer portal -- ask Indiana. The first one entered the portal on Monday morning following the head coach's exit.
Forward Tafara Gapare entered the portal, according to On3. Gapare played in 32 games for Maryland this year. In 10 minutes per game, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Terrapins. Gapare is now headed to his fourth school in as many years if he doesn't choose to come back to College Park. Gapare started his career with UMass before transferring to Georgia Tech where he played in 18 minutes off the bench for the Yellow Jackets.
With Willard gone, Maryland has started a national coaching search to find its next head coach. Whoever takes over will have to attempt to retain key players like Rodney Rice and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, along with searching the transfer portal to bring in new players.
