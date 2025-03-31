All terrapins

First Maryland basketball player enters transfer portal following Kevin Willard leaving for Villanova

Trent Knoop

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the wake of Kevin Willard leaving Maryland for Villanova, there will likely be quite a few players who enter the transfer portal -- ask Indiana. The first one entered the portal on Monday morning following the head coach's exit.

Forward Tafara Gapare entered the portal, according to On3. Gapare played in 32 games for Maryland this year. In 10 minutes per game, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Terrapins. Gapare is now headed to his fourth school in as many years if he doesn't choose to come back to College Park. Gapare started his career with UMass before transferring to Georgia Tech where he played in 18 minutes off the bench for the Yellow Jackets.

With Willard gone, Maryland has started a national coaching search to find its next head coach. Whoever takes over will have to attempt to retain key players like Rodney Rice and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, along with searching the transfer portal to bring in new players.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Former Maryland basketball star puts his name in the race to become new head coach

Maryland reveals it offered Kevin Willard plenty of reasons to stay, but he left for Villanova anyway

'He lied': Social media reactions to Kevin Willard accepting Villanova head coaching job

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball