Maryland Basketball: Terps make a significant jump in latest Power Ranking
Maryland men's basketball continues to play like one of the best teams in the Big Ten Conference. The Terrapins are winners of four in a row and are 2.5 games behind Michigan State for the lead in the Big Ten. Maryland, after beginning the season struggling to win on the road, have won a couple of road games and took down a talented Wisconsin team at home this past week.
As he does every Monday, NCAA basketball analyst, Andy Katz, came out with his updated Power Ranking of 37 teams. Last week, Maryland was sitting at No. 23 but after taking down the Badgers, Katz gave the Terps a significant jump in his Power Ranking.
Maryland is now sitting at No. 12 overall. There are just two Big Ten teams above the Terrapins. Purdue sits at No. 4 and Michigan State is at No. 9 after falling to USC.
Maryland will have two games to play this week. The Terrapins will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Thursday before coming back to College Park to host Rutgers on Sunday. Maryland will likely be ranked in the AP Top 25 when it's released later on Monday, but if the Terrapins can win both games this week, voters will be thinking very highly of Maryland going forward.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -