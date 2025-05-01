All terrapins

Maryland makes it official, signs Texas A&M transfer Pharrel Payne

The Maryland Terrapins have officially signed forward Pharrel Payne from Texas A&M.

Chris Breiler

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins made it official on Thursday, announcing the signing of Texas A&M transfer Pharrel Payne. The 6-9, 250-pound forward played all 34 games for the Aggies last season, making 14 starts. He finished his junior season in College Station averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Payne was the first commitment of the offseason for first year head coach Buzz Williams.

The addition of Payne was critical for a Terrapin squad that is facing a complete rebuild from last season. And with the loss of guys like Derik Queen, Julian Reese, and Jordan Geronimo, securing a veteran presence down low was a top priority for Williams this offseason.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland basketball sneaks into ESPN's early bracketology for 2025-26 season

Maryland lands Top-20 recruit, former UConn signee

Tai Felton shares excitement to team up with Vikings' star Justin Jefferson: '[I} get to learn from the best'

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball