Maryland makes it official, signs Texas A&M transfer Pharrel Payne
The Maryland Terrapins made it official on Thursday, announcing the signing of Texas A&M transfer Pharrel Payne. The 6-9, 250-pound forward played all 34 games for the Aggies last season, making 14 starts. He finished his junior season in College Station averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.
Payne was the first commitment of the offseason for first year head coach Buzz Williams.
The addition of Payne was critical for a Terrapin squad that is facing a complete rebuild from last season. And with the loss of guys like Derik Queen, Julian Reese, and Jordan Geronimo, securing a veteran presence down low was a top priority for Williams this offseason.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland basketball sneaks into ESPN's early bracketology for 2025-26 season
Maryland lands Top-20 recruit, former UConn signee
Tai Felton shares excitement to team up with Vikings' star Justin Jefferson: '[I} get to learn from the best'