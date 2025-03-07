All terrapins

Maryland basketball makes significant rise in ESPN's latest Power Rankings

Maryland men's basketball began the season 0-4 on the road, but Kevin Willard's team figured things out in the daunting Big Ten Conference by winning the last five road games. The latest came on Wednesday when the Terrapins took down Michigan in Ann Arbor, 71-65. Guard Selton Miguel and big man Derik Queen led the way for Maryland while forcing the Wolverines to turn the ball over 16 times.

Following the big win in Ann Arbor, ESPN updated its latest power rankings and Maryland went from No. 19 up to No. 12.

Maryland notched a massive road win at Michigan on Wednesday, and it was the Terrapins' perimeter group that was the difference. Michigan's big man duo of Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin combined for 40 points and 23 rebounds, and Maryland's wing players Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel outplayed the Michigan guards. Rice had 19 points and four 3s, while Miguel went for 17 points and three 3s. Miguel also notched four steals, sparking a defense that forced 16 turnovers and had 21 points off turnovers.

Maryland is averaging over 81 points per game -- 25th in the nation -- and the Terrapins' offense will be on display come Saturday when they play their final regular season game of the season at home against Northwestern.

