Maryland basketball misses out on a top-tier scorer to the Utah Utes
Maryland basketball has signed eight players from the transfer portal since Buzz Williams came over from Texas A&M. But the Terrapins are in need of more bodies since they lost all of their players once Kevin Willard left for Villanova.
One player Maryland was in the hunt for was Western Kentucky transfer Don McHenry. However, on Monday, McHenry announced his commitment to Utah.
The 6-foot-2 guard was the Hilltoppers' leading scorer. He averaged 17 points and shot nearly 40% from the field. McHenry's 3-point average dropped from 36.2% in 2023 to 31.1% this past season.
Maryland is currently sitting at four guards from the portal. The Terrapins have landed PG David Coit Jr., SG Andre Mills, and combo guards Myles Rice, and Isaiah Watts. Maryland is in search of someone who could take over a game and score the rock. The Terrapins had that with both Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice last season.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Social media reacts to the Minnesota Vikings taking Maryland WR Tai Felton
Maryland football lands former four-star recruit from transfer portal
Maryland football lands 310-pound D-lineman from transfer portal