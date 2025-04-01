REPORT: Maryland Basketball has found its next head coach
It appears that Maryland may be on the verge of securing its next head basketball coach. On Tuesday, 247Sports Jeff Ermann reported that 'all signs' are pointing to Texas A&M's Buzz Williams become the next head coach of the Maryland Terrapins.
Much like the Willard-to-Villanova rumors, the rumors surrounding Williams and Maryland have been circulating for days now.
Along with Ermann's report, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported also reported that Williams is expected to become the next head coach at Maryland and that both sides are finalizing the deal.
Stay tuned for further updates on this quick developing story.
