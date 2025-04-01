All terrapins

REPORT: Maryland Basketball has found its next head coach

Maryland is reportedly working to finalize a deal with it's next head basketball coach.

It appears that Maryland may be on the verge of securing its next head basketball coach. On Tuesday, 247Sports Jeff Ermann reported that 'all signs' are pointing to Texas A&M's Buzz Williams become the next head coach of the Maryland Terrapins.

Much like the Willard-to-Villanova rumors, the rumors surrounding Williams and Maryland have been circulating for days now.

Along with Ermann's report, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported also reported that Williams is expected to become the next head coach at Maryland and that both sides are finalizing the deal.

Stay tuned for further updates on this quick developing story.

Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

