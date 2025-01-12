Maryland basketball rises in advanced analytics after last major win
After losing to both Washington and Oregon on the road, Maryland picked up a signature win against UCLA on Friday evening. The Terps handed the Bruins a 79-61 loss to move Maryland to 12-4 on the year. The Terrapins moved to 2-3 in Big Ten Conference play and Maryland now has three winnable games in a row against Minnesota, Northwestern, and Nebraska before facing a tough Illinois team.
The Terps aren't quite ranked in the top 25 yet but Maryland did rise in advanced analytics. According to KenPom, the Terps are ranked at No. 23 in the country after Saturday's games were played. The Terrapins have a +22.46 NET rating and are ranked 21st (defensive rating) and 22nd (offensive rating) by KenPom.
Then over on ESPN, the Basketball Power Index has Maryland ranked 21st in the nation. The Terrapins have a 15.6 BPI rating and Maryland rose three spots after their win over the Bruins. ESPN now has Maryland projected to finish the season going 21.4-9.6 on the year and they give the Terps a 12.5% chance of winning the Big Ten Conference.
Maryland will have to continue to ride the hot hands of center Derik Queen, guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and forward Julian Reese who are all averaging 13 or more points on the season.
