Maryland Basketball rises in latest AP Top 25 after wins over Nebraska and Iowa
Maryland men's basketball was No. 25 last week in the AP Top 25 poll. But it was another successful week for the Terrapins on the court. Maryland first traveled to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers and defeated them 83-75 with big help from freshman center Derik Queen. Next up, Maryland was back in College Park to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. No problem. The Terps scored 101 points to take down the Hawkeyes, 101-75, on Sunday.
After going 2-0 this past week, Maryland saw itself rise in the updated AP Top 25 poll on Monday, Feb. 17. The Terrapins went from being No. 25 to being ranked No. 20
Maryland will play just one game this week when it hosts USC for a Thursday tilt. It will be the first and only game between the two teams this season.
Here is how the full AP Top 25 poll played out this week:
1. Auburn
2. Florida
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. Texas Tech
10. St. John's
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Purdue
14. Michigan State
15. Missouri
16. Marquette
17. Kentucky
18. Clemson
19. Arizona
20. Maryland
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Kansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Louisville
