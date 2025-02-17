All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Terrapins slightly rise in latest Power Ranking after 2-0 week

It was another solid week for the Maryland men's basketball team. The Terrapins went 2-0 after beating the Cornhuskers in Nebraska and then turning around and crushing Iowa -- scoring 101 points -- at home on Sunday. But it might not feel like people are quite noticing Maryland in a top-heavy Big Ten Conference.

A lot of eyes are on Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Michigan State. Although, entering Monday, Maryland is just 2.5 games behind the Wolverines for the Big Ten lead -- the Terps might not be getting the respect they truly deserve.

Last week, Katz had Maryland ranked No. 14 in the country, and after a 2-0 week, the Terrapins rose to No. 11 in his updated rankings that came out on Monday.

Ahead of Maryland, there are two Big Ten teams. Wisconsin ranks at No. 6 and the Wolverines are at No. 7. The Terrapins have just one game on the slate this week and that's back home in College Park against a struggling USC team. The Terrapins will take on the Trojans on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

