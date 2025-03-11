Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice snubbed from Big Ten honors
While four of Maryland's "Crab Five" took home Big Ten honors on Tuesday, there was one name that was glaringly absent: Rodney Rice.
The transfer from Virginia Tech has been one of the biggest contributors for the Terps this season, averaging 13.2 points per game and routinely hitting big time shots in big time moments. Given his consistent level of play, it came as a surprise to Maryland fans (and analysts) that Rice didn't receive any recognition for his efforts from the Big Ten.
Rice has eclipsed the 20-point mark five times this season, and he's achieved double-digits in scoring in 23 or Maryland's 31 games this season. As a key part of what is widely regarded as the best starting unit in all of college basketball, Rice's absence from the Big Ten postseason honors is definitely a head scratcher.
