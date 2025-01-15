No. 8 Maryland scores Top 25 win over No. 24 Minnesota
No. 8 Maryland scored a massive win on Tuesday night over No. 24 Minnesota, moving their record to 16-1 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. The win didn't come easy, as the Terrapins nearly blew a 20-point lead in the second half by allowing the Golden Gophers to go on a 16-0 run.
Maryland was led by senior guard Shyanne Sellers, who poured in 27 points to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. Facing a stingy Minnesota team that had only surrendered 60 or more points in two games this season, the Terrapins had 73 by the end of the third quarter and finished the game with 99 points. Maryland also caught fire in the second half, shooting 66 percent from the field 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. The Terps were also a perfect 21-of-21 from the free throw line, which was critical in holding off Minnesota late.
In addition to the stellar performance from Sellers, Maryland also got big performances from junior guard Kaylene Smikle (19 pts, 5 reb, 3 asst), Allie Kubek (17 pts, 1 asst), and Christina Dalce (6 pts, 10 reb, 1 stl).
Following the big conference win against Minnesota, the Terrapins are now gearing up for a string of ranked matchups against No. 7 Texas on Monday (Jan. 20), No. 9 Ohio State on Thursday (Jan. 23), and No. 1 UCLA on Sunday (Jan. 26).
