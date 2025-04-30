Maryland basketball sneaks into ESPN's early bracketology for 2025-26 season
Although Maryland basketball is set to have a completely new roster in 2025-26, the Terrapins are filling their roster nicely. Buzz Williams has signed nine players from the portal, including former UConn signee and five-star Darius Adams.
Prior to Adams joining Maryland, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his early bracketology for next season -- yes, already. He has Maryland inside the Tournament and he lists the Terrapins as the last four teams that get a bye.
Lunardi has Maryland in the East Region with the No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils. Maryland would have a 10 seed in this projection and it would face No. 7 seed North Carolina in Round 1.
Maryland made it to the Sweet 16 this past season under Kevin Willard, but it also had players like Derik Queen, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and Rodney Rice, among others. This will be a new-look team, but Williams has had success wherever he's gone and there is reason to believe that it will continue in College Park.
