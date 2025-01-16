Maryland basketball star freshman Derik Queen gets love in new NBA mock draft
Maryland hit a home run when it landed star freshman Derik Queen out of Baltimore (MD) Saint Frances Academy. Queen signed with the Terrapins as a five-star and the nation's 14th-best player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Queen found success at the high school level and it's continued in college.
Now starring at Maryland, Queen leads the Terps averaging 16.2 points and grabbing 7.8 boards a game. Hew has been efficient enough shooting almost 57% from the field. With the success he's found at Maryland, most NBA mock drafts has Queen going fairly high in the 2025 NBA Draft.
CBS Sports released an updated 2025 NBA mock draft and it has Queen going 16th overall to the Utah Jazz.
"All Queen has ever done is produce. It started when he was a freshman at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, continued with Team Thrill in the Under Armour Association, and now at [Maryland]. There will be questions about how his game will translate, especially defensively, but his hands, touch, rebounding and passing are all assets."
You can see Queen and Maryland back in action tonight (Thursday) on BTN when the Terps battle against Northwestern.
