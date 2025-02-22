Maryland basketball surges up latest Power Rankings
Maryland men's basketball had just one game this week and that came on Thursday evening when the Terrapins hosted USC. The Terps beat the Trojans 88-71 and once again, Maryland looked like a team to be reckoned with. There are just four games left on the schedule before the Big Ten Tournament takes place and the Terrapins are rolling. All five starters continue to score in double figures and you never know which player is going to step up each game.
Entering Saturday, CBS Sports posted new power rankings and Maryland surged in them. Kyle Boone posted his top 16 teams and the Terrapins went from being unranked last week to No. 15 this week.
There were just two Big Ten teams ahead of Maryland. Michigan was ranked No. 5 -- prior to its loss to Michigan State -- and Wisconsin was ranked 10th -- prior to its loss to Oregon.
Maryland's next game will come at home against Michigan State who is now leading the Big Ten Conference after beating the Wolverines on Friday night.
