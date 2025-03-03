Maryland basketball takes a slight dip in latest Power Rankings despite a 1-1 week
It was an up-and-down week for Maryland men's hoops. The Terrapins split their two games against Michigan State and Penn State. But Maryland had plenty of chances to take down the Spartans. The Terps shot just over 31% from the field and hit 20% of their 3s. Despite a poor shooting performance, Maryland was in position to win the game or go to overtime. But guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie pulled up for a long 3 with enough time on the clock for Michigan State guard Tre Holloman to dribble and heave a half-court shot that would go in.
Maryland would then travel to Penn State to pick up a gutsy win on the road. The Terrapins would get a four-point victory over the Nittany Lions. After going 1-1 this past week, Andy Katz dropped Maryland slightly in his power rankings. The Terps were ranked No. 8 last week and dropped to No. 11 this week.
Entering the final week of the regular season, Maryland will go to Michigan on Wednesday before wrapping things up at home against Northwestern.
