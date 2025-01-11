Maryland Basketball: Terrapins notch huge Big Ten win over UCLA
The Maryland Terrapins notched a big time conference win on Friday, defeating No. 22 UCLA by a score of 79-61. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and moves the Terps to 12-4 on the season. It was the first win for Maryland vs an AP ranked team since Jan 14, 2024. It's also possible that the win could help move Maryland into the top 25 when the next rankings are released.
Maryland was led by a pair of veterans, as Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished the evening with 27 points and four assists, while Julian Reese added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Late in the second half, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin received a technical foul and was ejected from the game. The tech allowed Maryland to build a comfortable lead late and the Terps never looked back.
Up next, Maryland will look to continue its winning ways with a home matchup against Minnesota on Monday, Jan. 13. The Golden Gophers are currently dead last in the Big Ten standings with an overall record of 8-8 (0-5 in conference play).
Here's a closer look at the box score from Maryland's big win on Friday:
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie (G): 27 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds
- Julian Reese (F): 16 points, 1 assist, 10 rebounds
- Selton Miguel (G): 11 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound
- Derik Queen (C): 8 points, 1 assist, 5 rebounds
- Tafara Gapare: 8 points, 2 rebounds
- Rodney Rice: 5 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 3 points, 1 assist
- Jayhlon Young: 1 point, 1 rebound
- Malachi Palmer: 1 rebound