Maryland Basketball: Terrapins turn attention to Rutgers after disappointing loss to Buckeyes
Maryland’s four-game winning streak came to a disappointing end on Thursday night, as the Terrapins fell to Ohio State 73-70 in a hard-fought contest. The Terps started strong, jumping out to an early 8-0 lead and even building a 17-point advantage during the first half. However, costly self-inflicted mistakes began to mount, allowing Ohio State to gradually claw its way back into the game.
Following the loss, head coach Kevin Willard said that the careless mistakes at the end of the first half proved costly.
"We had three or four fouls at the end of the first half that were just bonehead mistakes," Willard said. "We talked about how good of a free throw shooting team they are, especially their guards, and it just kind of gave them a chance to set up their defense and get a little bit more physical in the defensive end, which they weren't able to do early in the game. And it just gave them a little momentum going into the second half."
And while the sloppy fouls certainly played a factor in allowing Ohio State to get back into the game, Maryland's issues at the free-throw line didn't help. The Terps shot just 70 percent from the line (21-30) on the night, while the Buckeyes finished at 83.3 percent (15-18).
The Terps got another solid performance from senior Julian Reese, who finished the game with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Rodney Rice added 18 points. 3 assists, and 3 rebounds, while Derik Queen finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Veteran point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie struggled to find his rhythm offensively, finishing with just 6 points on 3-11 shooting from the field.
While it's certainly disappointing to lose a game on the road after building a 17-point lead, the reality is that Maryland wasn't going to win every game remaining on the schedule. Setbacks happen, particularly in this loaded conference when playing on the road. There are plenty of opportunities for the Terrapins to continue their rise within the conference, particularly with matchups against Michigan State and Michigan still on the horizon. The focus now turns to Sunday and getting back on track at home against a pesky Rutgers team.
"We're on this Thursday/Sunday game schedule, so we have these quick turnarounds," Willard said. "Rutgers had a great win against Illinois the other night. Dylan Harper's back, Ace Bailey's playing great. So, yeah, we got to watch the film, get better on this one and get ready for Rutgers."
That game is scheduled for Noon on BTN, and will be an annual 'blackout' game for Maryland at the Xfinity Center.
